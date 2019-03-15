Freshpet (FRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $23,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after buying an additional 203,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

