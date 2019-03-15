Front Yard Residential (RESI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 71.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,000 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

