FS KKR Capital (FSK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.83%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 12,700 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $82,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $5,781,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 357,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,160. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FS KKR Capital stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.