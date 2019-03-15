Fuel Tech (FTEK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 479,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,600. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.56. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Fuel Tech worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.