Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) CFO Acquires $10,750.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 5,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,134. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Full House Resorts by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 716,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

