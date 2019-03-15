FuturoCoin Price Reaches $3.11 on Exchanges (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One FuturoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00078855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. FuturoCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $490,028.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000486 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001175 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000921 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin (FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuturoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

