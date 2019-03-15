FY2019 EPS Estimates for Axovant Sciences Ltd Lifted by Oppenheimer (AXGT)

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axovant Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axovant Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AXGT opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Axovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.