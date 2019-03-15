FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by Analyst (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now expects that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBPH. Chardan Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.80. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

