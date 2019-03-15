FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Getty Realty Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.82 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

GTY opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

