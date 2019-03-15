Media coverage about Galane Gold (CVE:GG) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Galane Gold earned a news sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GG stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Galane Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Get Galane Gold alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Galane Gold (GG) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/galane-gold-gg-receiving-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.