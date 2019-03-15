GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

