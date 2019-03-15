Game Stars Reaches One Day Volume of $535,408.00 (GST)

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Game Stars token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. During the last week, Game Stars has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. Game Stars has a total market cap of $0.00 and $535,408.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.03479749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.01488478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.03622843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.01345625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00112184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.01351695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00342834 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official website is gamestars.io. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars.

Buying and Selling Game Stars

Game Stars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

