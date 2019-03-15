GameCredits (GAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, BitBay and Upbit. GameCredits has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $74,237.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.01474599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, YoBit, HitBTC, BitBay and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

