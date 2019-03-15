Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

