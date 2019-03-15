Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.