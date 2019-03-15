Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.62).

GAMA stock opened at GBX 924 ($12.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.42 million and a PE ratio of 30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 967.53 ($12.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

