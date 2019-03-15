GAN (GAN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GAN (LON:GAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of GAN stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Monday. GAN has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.97 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.11.

GAN Company Profile

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

