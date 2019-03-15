Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys New Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.38. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,569. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $327.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.25.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total transaction of $2,660,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $244,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $7,541,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

