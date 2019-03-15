Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $4.85 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,475 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Square were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Square by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $199,296.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,761,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321,126 shares of company stock valued at $89,277,931. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 1,397,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762,535. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,879.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

