Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,401,058 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,000. Pandora Media makes up about 1.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in P. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pandora Media by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

Shares of P remained flat at $$8.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Pandora Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/gardner-lewis-asset-management-l-p-purchases-new-stake-in-pandora-media-inc-p.html.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding P? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P).

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.