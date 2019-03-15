Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) COO Purchases $59,760.00 in Stock

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) COO Brian S. Chase purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $59,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,498.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrison Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Garrison Capital Inc has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garrison Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Garrison Capital in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. National Securities dropped their price target on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

