Gary A. Gotting Sells 600 Shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $465,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,458. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 66.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,968,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

