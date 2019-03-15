GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Shares Up 6.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.12. 1,337,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 690,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,552.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after acquiring an additional 243,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 312,606 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

