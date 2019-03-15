GDS (GDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $829.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. GDS updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GDS opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 3.25. GDS has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GDS stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GDS worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

