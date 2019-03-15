GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cfra set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.95 ($29.01).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A traded up €0.37 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €24.10 ($28.02). 586,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.