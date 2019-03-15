Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Critical Contrast

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 6.24 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -4.09

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.12%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics -161.09% -43.60% -36.70%

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It is developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, and gastric cancers; and AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

