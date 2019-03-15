General L.P. Standard Purchases 20,000 Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 20,000 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SDI opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.94 million, a P/E ratio of 134.69 and a beta of -0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in the third quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

