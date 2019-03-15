Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 104,044 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$198,932.13 ($141,086.62).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 32,796 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$62,935.52 ($44,635.12).

On Friday, March 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,812 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$38,118.29 ($27,034.25).

Wam Global stock opened at A$1.97 ($1.40) on Friday.

