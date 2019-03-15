George Martinez Purchases 8,000 Shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Stock

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) Director George Martinez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,389.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 22nd, George Martinez purchased 12,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 10,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. NCI Building Systems Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $821.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,710,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $121,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

