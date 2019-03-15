George Weston Limited (WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 3,447 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.97, for a total transaction of C$317,022.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,864,979.83.

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$93.14. The company had a trading volume of 632,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$86.72 and a 12-month high of C$111.64.

A number of research firms have commented on WN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$112.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

