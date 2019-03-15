Georges Gravanis Sells 14,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,549,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,212. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,916,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,147,000 after buying an additional 648,126 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after buying an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

