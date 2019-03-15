Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $307.66 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Burwick sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total transaction of $68,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock worth $5,954,745 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.85.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

