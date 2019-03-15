Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $151,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,647.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $78,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,389.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,880. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.52 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

