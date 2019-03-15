Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Boosted by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of Accident Compensation Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Boosted by Accident Compensation Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-boosted-by-accident-compensation-corp.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.