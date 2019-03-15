GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,508.80 ($19.72) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 66,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £1,048,620.15 ($1,370,207.96). Also, insider Victoria Whyte acquired 3,020 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,144.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.