Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Shares Bought by venBio Select Advisor LLC

venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of venBio Select Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. venBio Select Advisor LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,642 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 288,530 shares during the last quarter.

GBT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,418. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

