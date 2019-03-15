Global Cord Blood (CO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

CO stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.42. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 331,600 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6,962.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

