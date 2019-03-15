Global Cord Blood (CO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Global Cord Blood from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Shares of CO opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.42. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 43.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6,962.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,189,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.