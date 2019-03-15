GMB (GMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One GMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. In the last week, GMB has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $1.05 million worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.73 or 0.16828051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About GMB

GMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.