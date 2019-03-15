GMP Securities Lowers CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Price Target to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective trimmed by GMP Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.88.

CEU stock opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $773.73 million and a P/E ratio of 22.38. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider John Michael Hooks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$65,214.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,930,735.98.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

