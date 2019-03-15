Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Golar LNG Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of GMLP opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $6,931,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

