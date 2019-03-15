Goldquest Mining (GQC) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC)’s share price was down 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 132,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 114,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut shares of Goldquest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.20 to C$0.08 in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

