Gravity (GRVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.45

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 2057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $423.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of -1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gravity by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 159,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

