Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) Director James P. Parmelee Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Director James P. Parmelee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 5,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Great Elm Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 246,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 682,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 42,584 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

