Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 17,872,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,486,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,865 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $249,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,892 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.74 per share, with a total value of $3,816,111.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,422,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,102,910 shares of company stock valued at $144,811,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

IFF stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

