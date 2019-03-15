Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ingredion by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $132.95.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Vertical Group lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-6-89-million-holdings-in-ingredion-inc-ingr.html.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.