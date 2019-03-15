Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $633.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-lowers-stake-in-renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr.html.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.