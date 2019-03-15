Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of GRBK opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $463.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 828,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.