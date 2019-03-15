GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 285.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Maiden were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maiden by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maiden by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maiden by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 807,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

MHLD stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

