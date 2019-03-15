GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 610,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/gsa-capital-partners-llp-increases-stake-in-ceragon-networks-ltd-crnt.html.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.